EndSars: Nigerians drag police boss, Yomi Shogunle, call for his suspension

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abayomi Shogunle has earned himself serious backlash from Nigerians after a social media post yesterday.

Following a Twitter post from Mr Shogunle, which many people found offensive and insensitive, some Nigerian Twitter users are now calling for the suspension of the police boss’ account on Twitter.

Mr Shogunle had chosen a sensitive topic, which is the public cry that the government should ban the Special Anti-robbery Squad, SARS, because of their alleged excesses to joke with.

Nigerians found it totally unacceptable that the Police boss would tweet that he needs 186 million retweets in order to end SARS.

His tweet

This tweet as simple as it sound, sparked the annoyance of some Nigerians, who in turn lashed out at the police officer.

See reactions

