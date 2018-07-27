EndSars: Nigerians drag police boss, Yomi Shogunle, call for his suspension

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abayomi Shogunle has earned himself serious backlash from Nigerians after a social media post yesterday.

Following a Twitter post from Mr Shogunle, which many people found offensive and insensitive, some Nigerian Twitter users are now calling for the suspension of the police boss’ account on Twitter.

Mr Shogunle had chosen a sensitive topic, which is the public cry that the government should ban the Special Anti-robbery Squad, SARS, because of their alleged excesses to joke with.

Nigerians found it totally unacceptable that the Police boss would tweet that he needs 186 million retweets in order to end SARS.

His tweet

186 million Retweets to #EndSARS.

Oya let’s go! — Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) July 26, 2018

This tweet as simple as it sound, sparked the annoyance of some Nigerians, who in turn lashed out at the police officer.

See reactions

Sincerely it shouldn’t stop at just reporting Yomi Shogunle on twitter alone, if there’s a petition we can sign against him that can rid him of his post which gives him the chance to berate, mock, and laugh at us for the misery #SARS has been constantly putting us in — King Of Ikorodu (@OtunbaBillz) July 27, 2018

I’ve reported and blocked Yomi Shogunle this morning. You should do so too. — diane (@mojiAk) July 27, 2018