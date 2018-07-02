ENDSARS: Police boss defends SARS, says no when said ‘how far’ to him as he traveled disguised

Police boss Abayomi Shogunle in a bid to defend men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS) said he traveled three and half hours journey from Ibadan to Ado Ekiti yet no one extorted him.

Mr Abayomi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police in a Twitter post on Sunday said he deliberately counted money at every police/security check point on the road to see what will happen but nothing happened.

He wrote;

Me (at the back seat of a Cab) on my way to Ado Ekiti from Ibadan earlier today.

I deliberately counted money at every police/security check point on the road to see what will happen.

For the three and half hours journey nobody asked me “how far?”.#EndSARS.@PoliceNG_PCRRU pic.twitter.com/LZ2EsWUZJd — Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) July 1, 2018

Many Nigerians on Twitter took turns to react to Shogunle’s message – A lot of them were of the opinion that Shogunle was playing with their collective intelligence as that act of counting money was not enough to rule out injustice Nigerians suffer at the hands of men of SARS.

See some reactions below

We are praying for you so you can be delivered from the spirit of lies.

Be deceiving yourself.

Yen yen yen pic.twitter.com/jmadf7C0ND — Martins Billion MBA 🎓✈ (@Martins_Foundat) July 1, 2018

Cab you said. Look at the narrative, you’re not a “young man” with a Mohawk hairdo. I guess you wore a native attire and not a polo shirt with collar raised up. You have no tattoos I suppose and no gold chains on. Now which SARS official will see you as a prey? — Geeman (@genxys) July 1, 2018

Oh so this is your evidence? Oga haba now. Stop joking with our intelligence like this.

If I had shown you this picture as my only evidence of money on me before being extorted by your men, would you take it as tenable evidence for the PCRRU? Fear God small abeg. — KUNLE ADEIGBE (@KUNLEADEIGBE) July 1, 2018