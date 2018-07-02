Metro News, Trending

#ENDSARS: Police boss defends SARS, says no when said ‘how far’ to him as he traveled disguised

Police boss Abayomi Shogunle in a bid to defend men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS) said he traveled three and half hours journey from Ibadan to Ado Ekiti yet no one extorted him.

Mr Abayomi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police in a Twitter post on Sunday said he deliberately counted money at every police/security check point on the road to see what will happen but nothing happened.

He wrote;

Many Nigerians on Twitter took turns to react to Shogunle’s message – A lot of them were of the opinion that Shogunle was playing with their collective intelligence as that act of counting money was not enough to rule out injustice Nigerians suffer at the hands of men of SARS.

See some reactions below


You may also like

Moment President Buhari Met With Ex-Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Photos)

How Rapper CDQ Lavished £15K In Minutes With Super Eagles’ Kelechi Iheanacho

Trending: See video of Moving Tanker in Maryland dripping Fuel

Young Man Shot Dead By Friend While Testing Bulletproof Charm

Lady Trolled Online After Posting Underwear Photos Of Herself On Facebook

Nigerian Man ‘Runs Mad’ In Togo Beach, Confesses To Money Rituals (Photos + Video)

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today:2nd July

How I lost N2billion to fraudsters that are members of my family – Ex footballer, Oruma

Man Spots ‘Dead’ Wife With Another Man In Lagos, Then This Happened!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *