Epic reply lady gave Twitter user who wouldn’t mind his business

It’s become a common phrase on social media – mind your business – and it’s only sad that some people just won’t conform to it.

Yeah well, the interesting thing is this non-business-minders tend to get the savagest of response after they display their folly.

Just like this morally upright brother – who probably shoulda kept his morality to himself, but didn’t – told a lady to cover herself up after she shared a cleavage revealing photo of herself on her page.

@_callmehal took to Twitter to pop eyes with a photo of a dress that’d go to waste and we’re pretty sure nobody could see the dress clearly…

… and then, our morally upright brother, Brother Daurel simply told her to ‘cover her body’ with disappointed emojis.

Unfortunately, since Brother Daurel didn’t mind his business…. he got a quite hilarious reply.

Like yoooooo, look at that head,

I mean, take a closer look!

Brother Daurel, next time, *inserts 2pac Igwe’s vibe here* I think you need to mind your ‘beeneh’, cause if you don’t mind your beeneh, you might lose your ‘adeniny’…

