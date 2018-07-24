Trending

Estate agent disappears after duping over 60 people of N300k each in Lagos (Video)

An estate agent has absconded after duping over 60 prospective tenants of N300k each in Ifako Agege, Lagos.

There was drama, today, after they all met at the house, ahead of the scheduled day of moving into their respective self-contained rooms.

The agent, who owns Lanrak Construction Nig. Ltd, made each of them pay N300k while the house was under construction and told them they would be able to move in by the end of July. .

They, however, got the shock of their lives, today, after they all met at the building and discovered that he told over 60 of them the same thing.

Watch the video;


