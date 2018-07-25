Entertainment, Gossip

Ex-BBNaija housemate Princess gets a car as a birthday gift (Photos+Video)

Ex-BBNaija 2018 housemate, Princess, was given a car as a birthday gift today by someone believed to be her partner.

The reality star was surprised with the Lexus SUV early this morning and she couldn’t contain her excitement.

The car was presented with a big red bow and flowers were scattered in it.

She also got a gift card from the same person who she says is “the one that always makes me smile”.

See photos and video below:

