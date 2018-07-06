Ex-Beauty Queen, Brayefa Oruabena Releases Stunning Makeup Photos

Brayefa Oruabena

Brayefa Oruabena, a graduate of Niger-Delta University‎ is back in the news again with the release of stunning make up photos.

It would be recalled that the ex-beauty queen was Miss‎ Bayelsa 2015‎ who reigned supreme during her days. The soft spoken diva had done several modelling and advert jobs in Bayalsa, Port Harcourt, Lagos and finally relocating to Abuja.

‎

The photo shoot is an occasional makeup session by House Of Calculus‎. The 26 years old Theatre Arts graduate possesses good body language that combines well with her body statistics. ‎

See more photos:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria