Ex-Beauty Queen, Brayefa Oruabena Releases Stunning Makeup Photos

Brayefa Oruabena
Brayefa Oruabena, a graduate of Niger-Delta University is back in the news again with the release of stunning make up photos.
It would be recalled that the ex-beauty queen was Miss Bayelsa 2015 who reigned supreme during her days. The soft spoken diva had done several modelling and advert jobs in Bayalsa, Port Harcourt, Lagos and finally relocating to Abuja.
The photo shoot is an occasional makeup session by House Of Calculus. The 26 years old Theatre Arts graduate possesses good body language that combines well with her body statistics.
See more photos:
Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria