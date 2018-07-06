Local News

Ex-Beauty Queen, Brayefa Oruabena Releases Stunning Makeup Photos

 

Brayefa Oruabena

Brayefa Oruabena, a graduate of Niger-Delta University‎ is back in the news again with the release of stunning make up photos.

It would be recalled that the ex-beauty queen was Miss‎ Bayelsa 2015‎ who reigned supreme during her days. The soft spoken diva had done several modelling and advert jobs in Bayalsa, Port Harcourt, Lagos and finally relocating to Abuja.

The photo shoot is an occasional makeup session by House Of Calculus‎. The 26 years old Theatre Arts graduate possesses good body language that combines well with her body statistics.  ‎

See more photos:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Senate Summons IG Of Police Again… Find Out The Reason This Time

BREAKING News: Court Nullifies APC Congresses In Imo, Ask For A Fresh One As Okorocha Reacts

Ex-President, Obasanjo Begins His New Job At National Open University, Meets Students (Photo)

Senate Probes Death Of NYSC Member Allegedly Killed By Policeman In Abuja

Buhari’s Chief Personal Security Officer Promoted And Decorated In Aso Rock (Photo)

Cee-C Rocks Unique Eyelashes In New Photo-shoot

Check Out 4 Interesting Ways Of Making Money Right From Your Phone Today

‘Hot Slap’ Actress, Nkechi Blessing Shares Breathtaking Photos On Instagram

Police Arrest Suspected Cultist With ‘Bottle Of Human Blood’ In Lagos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *