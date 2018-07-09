Ex-Deputy Governor’s Daughter Found Dead in Boyfriend’s House

Adenike Oluboyo, daughter of the immediate past Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lasisi Oluboyo, was on Sunday found dead at her boyfriend’s house in Akure.

Ms Oluboyo, who was a final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, reportedly turned up dead at the pad of her boyfriend, Adeyemi Alao, popularly known as Q.S.

This was confirmed by Femi Joseph, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ondo State command, saying it was ‘sad and very unfortunate.’

“It is not a rumour but it is a fact that the young lady was found dead this morning and it is saddening and very unfortunate.

“We are on it and trying to get some facts but the Commissioner of Police will brief the press about the details in another 48 hours,” Mr Joseph said.

The Police spokesman declined to state whether the boyfriend was a suspect in the girl’s sudden passing.

More to follow…