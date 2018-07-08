Ex-Deputy Governor’s Daughter found dead under boyfriend’s bed

The daughter of the immediate past Deputy Governor of Ondo state, Alhaji Lasisi Olugbenga Oluboyo was found dead at her boyfriend’s house in Akure.

Oluboyo, who was a final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, was found dead in the house of Mr. Adeyemi Alao, popularly known as Q.S.

Mr Femi Joseph, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ondo command told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), that the incident was unfortunate.

“It is not a rumour but it is a fact that the young lady was found dead this morning and it is saddening and very unfortunate.

“We are on it and trying to get some facts but the Commissioner of Police will brief the press about the details in another 48 hours,” Joseph said.

A tweet by Bolanle. C Victoria @bolaNLee_c said; “Miss Adenike, daughter of the immediate past Deputy Gov of Ondo State, Alhaji Oluboyo has been found dead under the bed of her boyfriend in Akure.”

