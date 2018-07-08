Entertainment, Gossip, Uncategorized

Ex-Deputy Governor’s Daughter found dead under boyfriend’s bed

The daughter of the immediate past Deputy Governor of Ondo state, Alhaji Lasisi Olugbenga Oluboyo was found dead at her boyfriend’s house in Akure.

Oluboyo, who was a final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, was found dead in the house of Mr. Adeyemi Alao, popularly known as Q.S.

Mr Femi Joseph, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ondo command told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), that the incident was unfortunate.

“It is not a rumour but it is a fact that the young lady was found dead this morning and it is saddening and very unfortunate.

“We are on it and trying to get some facts but the Commissioner of Police will brief the press about the details in another 48 hours,” Joseph said.

A tweet by Bolanle. C Victoria @bolaNLee_c said; “Miss Adenike, daughter of the immediate past Deputy Gov of Ondo State, Alhaji Oluboyo has been found dead under the bed of her boyfriend in Akure.”

See Photos below:

ghter

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Paul Okoye celebrates his Twins’ first birthday with lovely photos

Peter Okoye claps back at troll who criticized him for showing off Louis Vuitton

Nina rants on IG, brags about owning a house, car and business, despite being tagged ‘young and naive’

TBoss celebrates her Romanian grandmother’s birthday, fans react

American Artiste Lloyd goes nude for new Album Cover

Pasuma celebrates daughter on her 16th birthday

Davido Takes Delivery of His N100m 2018 Bentley Bentayga!

Mark Zuckerberg now third richest man in the world

Uniport final year student, Blessing Igoni dies in a fatal bike accident

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *