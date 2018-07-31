Ex-Golden Eaglets’ Player, Samuel Kuchili Is Dead

According to a Daily Sun report, Mighty Jets FC of Jos on Tuesday announced the death of its Technical Consultant, Samuel Kuchili.

The club’s Media Officer, Ferdinand Mbum, said in Jos that Kuchili died in hospital during a brief sickness.

Kuchili, a former Nigeria international was a member of the Nigeria National U-17 team, the Golden Eaglets in 1997 under Coach Fanny Amun.

The late technical consultant made his name as a sleek-footed attacking midfielder, one of the best of his generation.

“He started playing for Plateau United as a teenager in the mid-1990s and went on to captain the team for several years.

“He also had stints with Adamawa United and Wikki Tourists of Bauchi,’’ Mbum said in a statement.

The club’s Chairman, Chief Alex Wukari, said Kuchili’s death was a rude shock to the players, staff and management of the soccer outfit.

Wukari on behalf of players, officials and management condoled with the immediate and extended family of the deceased.

He prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss and urged them to look onto God who alone knows why he called Kuchili to his bossom.

“God knows better as he alone decides when to give and when to take,’’ he added.

Alhaji Ismaila Mabo, the President of the club, alongside the board of founders, said that they were in a deep shock following Samuel Kuchili’s demise.

Mabo prayed for the repose of the soul of Kuchili.

The family is expected to announce the burial arrangements in the next few days.