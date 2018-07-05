Ex Premier League coach gets a 20-year jail sentence for sexually abusing teenage boys for over 30 years

A predatory paedophile who worked with English Premier League side, Newcastle United’s youth team has been jailed for 20 years after he was found guilty of sexually abusing boys for over three decades.

The 62-year-old worked with a prominent youth team in the city in the 1970s and 1980s, before assisting at the Premier League club in the 1990s.

He used his power over impressionable and ambitious boys, one as young as 11, to sexually abuse them and keep them silent.

Judge Edward Bindloss, sitting at Newcastle Crown Court, said: “Evidence showed that over a 25-year period, George Ormond was a man wholly preoccupied with sex who used his position as a respected football coach to target boys and young men in his care.”

The 62-year-old had already been jailed for six years in 2002 for 12 indecent assaults on young players. Ormond was convicted of 35 indecent assaults on Tuesday and one count of indecency.

He was cleared of a single charge relating to an older Newcastle footballer.

Detective Superintendent Mick Paterson said Ormond was brought to justice as a result of the sexual abuse in football scandal that hit the headlines two years ago, and the bravery of victims.

He said:

“George Ormond was a prominent football coach between 1975 and 1999 and he used that position to act as a predatory paedophile to abuse young men.”

