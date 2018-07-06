Ex-President, Obasanjo Begins His New Job At National Open University, Meets Students (Photo)

Earlier today, the 81-year-old ex-president met with two final-year undergraduate students of Christian Theology, assigned to him by the university for supervision.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Abdalla Adamu, had soon after the former president’s graduation with PhD in January, appointed him as a facilitator.

A facilitator is a part-time academic coordinator for students in the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) system which open universities operate.

Mr Obasanjo, the first PhD graduate of the university, received his certificate in Christian Theology during NOUN’s 7th Convocation ceremony earlier this year in Abuja.

