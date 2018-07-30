Local News

Ex-President Obasanjo Leading Choir At Cherubim And Seraphim Church In The US (Photos+Video)

Obasanjo at the Cherubim And Seraphim church in US

Nigeria’s former president Olusegun Obasanjo enjoyed himself after arriving at the JFK airport, New York some days ago.

He was welcomed by members of the Cherubim And Seraphim church after which he led the choir while rocking the full regalia of the church.

The amiable politician mounted the pulpit yesterday and led a host of choristers in a parade during a programme yesterday.

The ex-president thrilled the congregation as the young choristers marched to the song ‘I remember when I was a soldier’.

See more video:

