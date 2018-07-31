Local News

Face Of A Thief Caught Stealing Phone Inside A Mosque In Abuja (Photos)

A notorious thief was on Monday, apprehended after he reportedly stole a phone inside a Mosque in the Abaji area of Abuja.

It was gathered that the suspect was nabbed around 5:00am on Monday, July 30, at Road Safety quarters. 

The identity of the suspect, whether he was later handed over to the security operatives, or if he was served with jungle justice, were not ascertained by TORI News as at the time of filing this report.

READ  Wedding Groom Rides With His Bride Down The Aisle In Benue State (Photos)

See another photo below;

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Ex-Golden Eaglets’ Player, Samuel Kuchili Is Dead

Lovely Photos Of Nigerian Singer, Chidinma Ekile

BREAKING News: Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed Dumps APC

The House Prof. Soyinka Lived In During OAU Days, Turned Into A Campus Museum (Photos)

Welder Shot By Police While Resisting Arrest In Anambra State (Photos)

Nigeria’s Ambassador To South Africa Resigns, Dumps APC

Ndidi Carries Both Musa And Iheanacho On His Back During Training (Photo)

How My Twin Brothers Were Stolen When Mum Went To Buy Salt – Young Girl Tells Shocking Tale

Davido Praises His Girlfriend, Chioma After She Cooked For Him And His Team (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *