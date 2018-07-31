Face Of A Thief Caught Stealing Phone Inside A Mosque In Abuja (Photos)

A notorious thief was on Monday, apprehended after he reportedly stole a phone inside a Mosque in the Abaji area of Abuja.

It was gathered that the suspect was nabbed around 5:00am on Monday, July 30, at Road Safety quarters.

The identity of the suspect, whether he was later handed over to the security operatives, or if he was served with jungle justice, were not ascertained by TORI News as at the time of filing this report.

See another photo below;

