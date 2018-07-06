Facebook in talks for a ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’ reality TV show.

Facebook is reportedly in talks for what could be the biggest reality TV show which will be about Cristiano Ronaldo. Sources say the footballer could get a paycheck of around $10 million for the series which will be of 13 episodes.

The series will be produced by Matador Content and Religion of Sports, a sports-media firm founded by Gotham Chopra, Michael Strahan, Tom Brady and production company Dirty Robber.

Ronaldo is the most popular athlete on Facebook with more than 120 million followers for his official page.

The former Manchester United player, whose continued stay at Real Madrid is highly in doubt following a reported bid from Juventus, is among the most-recognized sports celebrities in the world.

