Entertainment, Gossip, Uncategorized

Facebook in talks for a ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’ reality TV show.

Facebook is reportedly in talks for what could be the biggest reality TV show which will be about Cristiano Ronaldo. Sources say the footballer could get a paycheck of around $10 million for the series which will be of 13 episodes.

Cristiano Ronaldo TV

The series will be produced by Matador Content and Religion of Sports, a sports-media firm founded by Gotham Chopra, Michael Strahan, Tom Brady and production company Dirty Robber.

Ronaldo is the most popular athlete on Facebook with more than 120 million followers for his official page.

The former Manchester United player, whose continued stay at Real Madrid is highly in doubt following a reported bid from Juventus, is among the most-recognized sports celebrities in the world.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Daddy Freeze slams troll who blasted him for interviewing Guru Maharaj Ji

Annie Idibia adopts 2face Idibia’s five other kids

See What Fans Did To Davido During His Performance

Nigerian Artiste offers fan Two Million Naira for a blowjob

Supreme Court Drops CCT case against Bukola Saraki

Bovi hilariously asks for his 5k as he wishes RMD, a happy 57th birthday

Her father Started Molesting her from Age 6 – Lady shares touching story

Lady’s life saved after she was rejected by ritualists in Edo State

Annie Idibia adopts 2face Idibia’s five other kids

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *