Facebook’s stock drop last week has gone down as the biggest single-day loss in the history of the stock market. The social media company lost $190 billion within minutes of announcing a horrible quarterly report. This was the first time in the 126 year history of the US stock market where a company lost over $100 billion in a single day. In 2000 Intel lost $90 billion a day, and in the same year, Microsoft lost $80 billion.