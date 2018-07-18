Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Fake Doctor carries out surgical operations on Patients

A fake Doctor identified as Emmanuel Owolanke has been arrested by the Hospital Services Department of the Ondo State Ministry of Health for illegally operating a hospital.

Owolanke, who has his hospital at Uso town,  in the Owo Local Government Area, was alleged to be parading himself as a medical doctor and was said to have been carrying out surgical operations on unsuspected patients.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, who led the medical team to arrest the alleged fake doctor, said some of the patients of the doctor had lost their lives.

He said, “Owolanke has been parading himself as a medical doctor and operating an illegal hospital – Devine Hospital – behind St. Andrews Anglican Church in Uso.

“He has been apprehended and handed over to law enforcement agents.”

Adegbenro said the government had earlier closed down the hospital, but Owolanke allegedly reopened it.

He declared that the government would press for maximum punishment for the offender as a deterrent to those who did not have value for life, noting that the state had zero tolerance for quackery.

Leave a Comment…

comments

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira


Tags

You may also like

Chika Ike reveals she was rejected from birth by her father because he didn’t want a girl

Lady mocks men who hates homosexuality but get aroused when they see Lesbians kiss

Lady hangs herself in front of her daughter after her partner refused to take her out with him

Kendall and Kylie Jenner stun fans with beautiful selfie (Photos)

Onyeka Onwenu cries for the release of Leah Sharibu

Residents go wild as Fayose makes first public appearance since Saturday’s election

Tonto Dikeh warns Parents to watch their Children more during this holiday season

This upcoming Actress boasts of having the longest and most tantalizing Nipples ever

Ekiti Governor-Elect, Fayemi given certificate of return by INEC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *