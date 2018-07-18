Fake Doctor carries out surgical operations on Patients

A fake Doctor identified as Emmanuel Owolanke has been arrested by the Hospital Services Department of the Ondo State Ministry of Health for illegally operating a hospital.

Owolanke, who has his hospital at Uso town, in the Owo Local Government Area, was alleged to be parading himself as a medical doctor and was said to have been carrying out surgical operations on unsuspected patients.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, who led the medical team to arrest the alleged fake doctor, said some of the patients of the doctor had lost their lives.

He said, “Owolanke has been parading himself as a medical doctor and operating an illegal hospital – Devine Hospital – behind St. Andrews Anglican Church in Uso.

“He has been apprehended and handed over to law enforcement agents.”

Adegbenro said the government had earlier closed down the hospital, but Owolanke allegedly reopened it.

He declared that the government would press for maximum punishment for the offender as a deterrent to those who did not have value for life, noting that the state had zero tolerance for quackery.

