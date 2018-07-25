Viral

Fake Mad Man Arrested For Kidnapping Teenage Girls (Photo)

A fake mad man, Muyideen Fatai, has been arrested after he abducted an 11-year old girl, tied her mouth and was taking her to an unknown destination before she was rescued in Lagos, according to a report by PM Express.

It was gathered that the incident happened along Ijaniki Road by Total filling station, Ijaniki, Lagos, where Mr. Fatai was said to have accosted the victim, Miss Aishat Tunde, on her way to an undisclosed destination.

However, his plan was foiled by the residents who saw what happened, apprehended him, rescued the victim and handed both of them over to the police for investigation.

At the Ijaniki Police Division, Fatai pretended that he was a mad man but that did compel the police to release him. They transferred the matter to the Anti-Kidnapping department for further interrogations where it was discovered that he was not a mad person.

The incident was confirmed by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, at the State Command, Lagos. CP Edgal stated that on 17th July, 2018, the father of the victim, Mr. Tunde Kamoru, 43, reported at the Ijaniki police station that the suspect who had no fixed address muffled the mouth of her daughter with a veil in an attempt to kidnap her.

The attempt was foiled by the some residents who saw what happened and contacted the operatives of the Neighborhood Watch. He said on the receipt of the report, he directed the Anti-Kidnapping Squad to take over the case and investigate it properly.

Edgal said that upon interrogation, the suspect who had earlier pretended to be of unsound mind stated that he liked her and was only trying to take her home to feed her.

CP Edgal said that investigations were still on and the suspect will be charged to court after the conclusion of investigations.

He noted that the incident had clearly shown that the members of the public were now conscious of their environment and working with the police for effective policing of the State. He further enjoined the public to remain vigilant and report to the police whenever they suspected the movement of individuals around their environment.

