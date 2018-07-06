Local News

Fake PHCN Staff Disgraced And Stripped Unclad After Being Nabbed In Edo State (Photo)

It has been reported that a man who goes about posing as a PHCN staff has been nabbed.

The man met his waterloo in Benin, Edo State after residents suspected him.

The suspect, identified simply as IK, allegedly goes about collecting money for prepaid meters from unsuspecting customers. Once he collects the money, he disappears.

However, luck ran out on him, yesterday, when he was setup to come and collect payment for a prepaid meter. Upon arrival, he was nabbed and disgraced by some of his past victims.

He was stripped unclad and jeered at. It is not clear if he was handed over to the police afterwards.

