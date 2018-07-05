Falz reacts to the news of NYSC member who died gunshot wounds she sustained from a trigger-happy SARS officer.

Yesterday, a youth corps member, Linda Angela Igwetu, who was meant to pass out today July 5th, was shot dead by a trigger-happy policeman in Abuja.

Miss Linda was out celebrating her passing out with her friends when the policeman shot the car she was in. She sustained gunshot wound and was rushed to Garki hospital but the hospital refused treating her because there was no police report authorizing them to treat her gunshot wound. She bled to death.

Falz, who is also a lawyer, says no hospital has the right to deny even an armed robber treatment.

In his words ;

If somebody has a gunshot wound and they are brought to your hospital, you are supposed to treat them, not ask for any f*cking police report.

Even if na suspected armed robber, Who are you to deprive them of the right to stay alive? Let the court pass judgment.

