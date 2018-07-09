Entertainment, Gossip

Fan begs Anthony Joshua to stop showing off his ‘abs’, because his crush might see it

British-Nigerian professional boxer, Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua has sent his fans and admirers wild on social media with his latest photos showing off his ripped body as he prepares for his next fight versus Deontay Wilder.

Sharing the photo above, he wrote ;

Sorry for not posting in a while.. I’ve just been hanging around waiting for a signature A twitter User with the handle @mekuzblaw gave his two cents ’bout the photo ;
anthony this is getting out of hand, we re gonna av some serious problems. my crush can see this ffs

A fight between Joshua and Wilder has been speculated about for some time, but Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn still waiting on Wilder’s team to return their comments on a contract that was sent to the US two weeks ago.

