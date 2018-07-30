Fani Kayode reacts to death of 121 Nigerians in South Africa, says we are not normal

A former Aviation minister, Mr Femi Fani Kayode has reacted to the news that 121 Nigerians have been killed in South Africa in the last 18 months.

The former minister said it would have been the proper for the Nigerian government to severe all ties with the country. However, Mr Fani Kayode says that is something only a normal country would do but the reverse is the case in Nigeria.

He made known via his Twitter account on Monday afternoon saying a country that kills it’s own at home wouldn’t bother if they were been slaughtered outside.

He wrote: