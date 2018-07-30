Metro News, Trending

Fani Kayode reacts to death of 121 Nigerians in South Africa, says we are not normal

A former Aviation minister, Mr Femi Fani Kayode has reacted to the news that 121 Nigerians have been killed in South Africa in the last 18 months.

The former minister said it would have been the proper for the Nigerian government to severe all ties with the country. However, Mr Fani Kayode says that is something only a normal country would do but the reverse is the case in Nigeria.

READ  Edo Polls: CDHR Warns INEC Against Another Postponement

He made known via his Twitter account on Monday afternoon saying a country that kills it’s own at home wouldn’t bother if they were been slaughtered outside.

He wrote:


You may also like

60 MUST-HAVE DIGITAL MARKETING TOOLS [INFOGRAPHIC]

Learn from Dino Melaye! Nigerians urge army fighting Boko Haram to always ‘climb a tree’

This madness must stop! Nigerians frown at Gov Ortom’s impeachment notice

Lady narrates what Don Jazzy did for her for three consecutive years

Meet Man Who Never Went To Secondary School, Lectured In 2 Tertiary Institutions And Was Head Of A Department In Unilag

6 reasons why Buhari may struggle in the 2019 election

Dino Melaye begs FG to return his security says he can’t cope

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 30th July

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today :28th July

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *