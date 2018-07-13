Fans drag Wizkid over his comment on Genevieve Nnaji’s photo

Like she does occasionally, Nollywood veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji shared a really lovely photo on her Instagram page and her close to four million followers certainly couldn’t get enough of it.

Among these people who were digging the actress’s photo was singer, Wizkid, who in reaction to her quite lovely photo, dropped a love emoji on the comment section of the photo.

As harmless a gesture as it it, some fans of the actress were not quite pleased with it and so they asked that the singer take his commentary elsewhere.

Other celebrities too were filled with awe over the actress’s photo and there’s no need to explain why… She’s just too much of a lovely.

Yeah well, Wizkid, you might have taken photos with Champagnepapi but that doesn’t mean you can invade Genny’s Instagram, without asking permission from her fans of course… hmph!

See some reactions below,

Leave a Comment…

comments