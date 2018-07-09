Fans lambaste Davido’s GF Chioma over the choice of her outfit

Davido fans have come for his girlfriend Chioma for her choice of outfit over the weekend. The singer’s fans advised the young lady to mind the way she dresses to events.

Chioma had accompanied her boo to an event in the United Kindgom over the weekend. Davido performed at Wireless concert on Saturday, July 7.

The young lady who wanted to impress her man’s fans in the United Kingdom had worn a black lace crop top that showed off her skin with a black joggers.

However, the Nigerian fans were not impressed with her outfit, with many stating that she is showing her true colours while other assumed that she is changing from the decent girl that she is to a slay queen.

Some fans also advised her not to change her personality because Davido loves her just the way she is.