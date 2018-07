British super model Naomi Campbell presented Wizkid with a cake on his birthday, and his 3rd son, Zion has destroyed it.

Wizkid’s third babymama, mum to Zion and Wizkid’s manager, Jada Pollack posted a picture of her son caught in the act and captioned it:

Fans reacted to this picture and didn’t hesitate to pen down their thoughts.

See photos and reactions below;

Leave a Comment…

comments