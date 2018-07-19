Entertainment, Gossip

Fans slam Eniola Badmus for ‘posing’ as a kid, she replies

Nollywood Actress, Eniola Badmus has been criticized by fans after she posted a photo of herself posing like a kid on Instagram.

In the photo, the actress was squatting like a kid and this did not go well with some of her followers, who didn’t waste time to correct her.

According to one of the followers identified as @mart_c_genius on the platform, the pose is strictly meant for kids and not for matured ladies.

The fan wrote:

“But madam to be honest , I’m a true fan of you! And I won’t join people here praising this photo and end up laughing behind the camera !

“90% Unknown Fans you acquire on Instagram are not loyal. This pose is for young girls !

“Don’t try to compete with these young girls and how they pose! Thick women don’t pose this way!

“Incase of next time cause I don’t want you to be a laughing stock!

“Cause yours is to post pictures and see comments but you don’t know how it really is behind cameras with majority here praising this photo ! One love madam ! Enjoy the rest of the day”

Then Eniola Badmus replies:

“joker…….wat book of law do you Av dat…..Ma’am wake up do wat you want not minding who is looking or seeing, u came to dis world alone and u will leave alone so do wat makes you happy.”

Then another fan chips in, supporting the claims of the other person:

@eniola_badmus what @mart_c_genius said is truly the truth n notin but the whole truth..some of ure fans n people close to u meant praise n hail u while they mock u later. U could also do that same post with sometin longer than that but for this particular outfit..its no ansa

