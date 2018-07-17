Farida Bashir, the Lady accused of snatching her best friend’s fiance last year, dies

The Nigerian lady, Farida Bashir, who was accused last year by her close friend, Aisha Laah, of snatching her fiance, Junaidu Usman Abubakar, has died.

She reportedly died after complaining of stomach pain. Kannywood actress, Aisha Humairah shared the news writing;

“God has forgiven you Farida. God makes it a resting-place for you” “God forgives you Bashir God is a resting-place for you God grants patience and patience to the best of our destiny.”

Last year, Farida’s bestie, Aisha, had taken to Instagram to reveal how she snatched her fiancé after helping her make all her marriage preparations.

