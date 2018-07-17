Entertainment, Gossip, News

Farida Bashir, the Lady accused of snatching her best friend’s fiance last year, dies

The Nigerian lady, Farida Bashir, who was accused last year by her close friend, Aisha Laah, of snatching her fiance, Junaidu Usman Abubakar, has died.

She reportedly died after complaining of stomach pain. Kannywood actress, Aisha Humairah shared the news writing;

“God has forgiven you Farida. God makes it a resting-place for you”

“God forgives you Bashir God is a resting-place for you God grants patience and patience to the best of our destiny.”

Last year, Farida’s bestie, Aisha, had taken to Instagram to reveal how she snatched her fiancé after helping her make all her marriage preparations.

Farida Bashir
The Post of Last year, where she was called out by the said friend.
Farida Bashir
Farida Bashir

Leave a Comment…

comments

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!


Tags

You may also like

Music: DJ Xclusive ft. Duncan Mighty – Gimme Love

Miracle receives $25,000 (over N9 million) from Governor Rochas Okorocha

Mercy Johnson yet to recover from mother’s death, husband says as he misses his playful wife

Music: Lil Kesh – Again O

Actress Charity Nnaji reveals how a fan bought her a car as a birthday gift

Update: Boyfriend of ex-Ondo Deputy Governor’s daughter, Khadijat Oluboyo, remanded in prison

Charlyboy’s daughter, Dewy, shows off lesbian partner (Video)

Forbes Releases 2018  List Of The World’s Highest-Paid Entertainers

Popular Musician, Koffi Olomide Barred From Entering Zambia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *