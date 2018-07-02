‘Fat was my Jail, my private personal Hell’ – Comedienne, Lepacious Bose

Popular Nigerian Comedienne, Lepacious Bose who has recently lost a lot of weight has revealed her struggles and Pains and how being fat made her feel like she was in Hell..

According to her, no one really understands what she’s been through because of fat..

She shared her latest look and captioned:

”FAT WAS MY JAIL…. MY PRIVATE PERSONAL HELL…. THE PRISON GATES ARE OPEN… AM WALKING AWAY…. ….and AM HEADING TO THE GYM FOR 7AM CLASS…. ITS GONNA BE A GREAT WEEK!!!!! I’m in chains you’re in chains too

I wear uniforms and you wear uniforms too

I’m a prisoner,

You’re a prisoner too Mr Jailer

I have fears you have fears too

I will die, you sef go die too

Life is beautiful

Don’t you think so too Mr Jailer [Chorus:]I’m talking to you jailer

Stop calling me a prisoner

Let he who is without sin –

Be the first to cast the stone Mr Jailer, Mr Jailer Man

You suppress all my strategies

You oppress every part of me

What you don’t know,

You’re a victim too Mr Jailer

You don’t care about my point of view

If I die another will work for you

So you treat me like a modern slave Mr Jailer [Chorus]

You see, if you’re walking in a market place

Don’t throw stones

Even if you do, you just might hit

One of your own

Life is not about your policies

All the time

So you better rearrange your

Philosophies and be good to your Fellow man

Jailer”

