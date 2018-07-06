Father of four killed on Father’s day over parking space argument

A father of four was killed on Fathers day over a parking space argument.

The man who killed the father-of-four because of an argument over a parking space, yesterday submitted himself to the Police.

According to Daily News, the suspect, David Hall, 46, planned his attack for months after 33-year-old William Fernandez took his parking spot in January.

On June 17, Hall got his revenge as he chased and gunned down Fernandez at about 12:20 a.m, just hours before the father-of-four was supposed to spend Father’s Day with his four children.

Hall then went on the run for nearly three weeks, as Police put up ‘wanted’ posters in his neighborhood.

Fernandez first encountered Hall in January outside Hall’s home on Forrest St. in Bushwick, Brooklyn, where he was visiting someone in the area, and the two argued over the parking spot, almost coming to blows.

On June 17, in the wee hours of Father’s Day, the two crossed paths again on Stanwix Street. at Melrose Street. This time, however, Hall had a gun, Police said.

He chased Fernandez, firing as they ran, and a bullet hit the dad in the chest, Police said. Fernandez bolted two blocks, finally collapsing on Bushwick Avenue near Beaver Street. He died at Wyckoff Hospital.

Hall, a father-of-two, faces murder and weapons possession charges.

