Fayemi reveals what Fayose has been doing in Ekiti in the last four years

The newly elected Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has explained why the people of Ekiti State voted for him and returned him into power.

During an interview on Channels Television’s News at 10, he claimed there has been “arrested development” in the last four years under Governor Ayodele Fayose.

The former Minister of Solid Minerals also revealed why he is returning to power, noting that “there is unfinished business” in the Ekiti Government House.

“This victory means, at the Ekiti State level, a determination by our people to really have governance on a serious level back in Ekiti State. That’s why the people have shown fate, by returning us to power.

“On a national level, this victory means that the propaganda out there about our party (APC) being a party of trialists and people who are just interested in a section of the country is not selling to ordinary Nigerian,” he said.

Explaining what he meant by “unfinished business”, Fayemi said his return to the seat of power as Ekiti State governor is to continue developmental projects in the state from where he stopped.

“I already explained that there is unfinished business. The clock of progress and development in Ekiti stopped in October 2014. (My) coming back is to restart the clock and get it back to the developmental trajectory. What we have witnessed in Ekiti in the last four years is arrested development.

“When I say reclaiming the land, it is not just about the physical reclamation of any land, it is about the reclamation and restoration of the values of our people.

“It is a return to decency, decorum and dignity. A return to a sense of self-worth and self-respect. A return to respect for our elders and traditional institution. It is a return to seriousness in government,” he said.

