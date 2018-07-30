Local News

Fayose Is Loud-mouthed – Edo Deputy Gov

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu, has described the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, as loud-mouthed.

He said this while speaking to journalists in Bauchi State.

Shuaibu was the Chairman of the All Progressive Congress Primaries Committee for the Bauchi South Senatorial by-election held in the state on Friday.

On the defections from the APC by some members of the National Assembly to the PDP, Shuaibu said the development should be viewed in the light of the just-concluded Ekiti governorship election.

He said, “My take is that in the election we won in Ekiti, the PDP has two bulldogs. I won’t mention the name of the other one. But one of its bulldogs is Fayose and you know how loud his mouth is.

“The bulldogs have loud mouths and they can say anything they want to say. But you saw how the people of Ekiti decided that an intellectual state like that cannot be run by a loud mouth and an agbero like Fayose.”

