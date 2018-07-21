Entertainment, Gossip, News

“Female politicians are more trustworthy” – Olusegun Obasanjo

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Nigerian women to get more involved in political activities, saying from his experience, female politicians are more trustworthy than their male counterparts.

Obasanjo, who spoke at a retreat in support of women’s participation in government, political processes and the work place organized by the Initiative for Information, Arts and Culture Development in Nigeria in conjunction with the American Corner, Ibadan, cited the number of men who were prosecuted for several corrupt cases compared to women, and other factors as evidence of his assertion.

In the keynote address, Obasanjo said women’s contributions to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) were higher. “No nation will become great when half of her population ends up only in the kitchen and ‘the other room’, or get disproportionately discriminated against in the higher echelon of corporate management and in governance.”

He called for more effort to remove barriers to women in attaining higher positions in politics, adding, “All hindrances to free and compulsory girl-child education in Nigeria for the first nine years of formal school such as culture, religion and so on should be stopped. Child marriage should be made unlawful, girls must be able to receive formal education from primary to tertiary level. This gathering could not have come at a better time than now, when everyone is looking forward to the politics of 2019.”

Leave a Comment…

comments

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

Lady Who Wanted Butt Tattoo For Free, Calls Out Celebrity Beautician Bizzyaski For Telling Her To Pay

Linda Osifo proves she is one of the most beautiful actress in nollywood with these new photos

Woman gives birth in restaurant Toilet; baby offered free food for life.

Jehovah witness dies after refusing blood transfusion following an accident in Jos

Actress, Pat Ugwu Reveals Most Embarrassing Moment As When Her Pant Got Torn While Twerking On Movie Set

Nkechi Blessing fails woefully after she was asked to spell Hippopotamus (video)

Nigerian artiste, Dollarmachine, assaulted and begged by SARS operatives after they mistook him for bad boy

“Only God gives hits to musicians” – Korede Bello replies fan who shames his music career

“God is the only Sugar Daddy I have”- Liz Anjorin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *