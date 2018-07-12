Female Soldier dehumanizes two men for scratching her car in Lagos (Video)

A Female Soldier identified as Patricia Ajie subjected a driver and his conductor to an extreme inhumane treatment.

She meted such treatment to them because they used their bus to scratch her car’s side mirror under Dopemu Bridge in Lagos.

According to reports, Ajie, after making them pay for damages, went ahead to instruct them to clean her boot before ordering them to lie down inside a muddy water and forced them to drink it.

The officer was also accused of harassing those who tried recording the incident.

Watch the video below:

Leave a Comment…

comments