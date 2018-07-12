Entertainment, Gossip, News

Female Soldier dehumanizes two men for scratching her car in Lagos (Video)

A Female Soldier identified as Patricia Ajie subjected a driver and his conductor to an extreme inhumane treatment.

She meted such treatment to them because they used their bus to scratch her car’s side mirror under Dopemu Bridge in Lagos.

According to reports, Ajie, after making them pay for damages, went ahead to instruct them to clean her boot before ordering them to lie down inside a muddy water and forced them to drink it.

The officer was also accused of harassing those who tried recording the incident.

Watch the video below:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Chelsea sacks Head Coach, Antonio Conte

Tiwa Savage to headline her “Savage Tour” concert at O2 Arena in London

OAP Dotun calls out HotFM OAP an a**kisser over comment about Yemi Alade & Tiwa Savage

Jim Iyke explains why he doesn’t talk about Marriage

Yemi Alade’s Non-fan Exposes Dirty Secrets About Her.. How She Slept With Trey Songz!

Singer, Yoko B speaks out on why he is insisting 2face stole his song

Small Girl Big God: List of Nigerian Celebrities on the list

Tonto Dikeh, Mimi Orjiekwe declare support for Juliet Mgborukwe after evidence of domestic violence emerges

Married lady and her ex paraded after they were caught having s*x in Enugu (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *