Female student barks like a dog after spiritual cleansing by a Muslim cleric

A female student has reportedly been barking like a dog immediately after her consultation with an Alfa for spiritual cleansing to avert calamity.

The Alfa, one Mustapha Hammed, 23, who was subsequently arrested, admitted to putting a live frog in the water the undergraduate used to bath during the cleansing process.

An investigation by the police revealed that the suspect raped the lady upon discovering that she was a student.

Thereafter, he allegedly wiped the blood with a piece of cloth.

Briefing newsmen at the command headquarters, Monday, the command boss, Imohimi Edgal, said:

“On July 12, 2018, a case of sexual assault by penetration was brought from Bariga Police Station to Gender Section for further investigation. The suspect, Mustapha Hammed who claims to be an Alfa. was introduced to the survivor through a mutual friend.

“The Alfa deceived the victim that he saw in a vision that she was going to die within 24 hours. He took the girl to Ikorodu, Lagos for cleansing so that she would not die.

“At Ikorodu, he forcefully had carnal knowledge of the girl said to be a virgin as at then. He thereafter allegedly wiped off her blood with a white handkerchief and since then, her father alleged that the girl has been behaving abnormally because she was completely devastated and traumatized by the incident”.

When approached, the suspect admitted to having raped the victim but denied wiping the blood with a cloth.

He said that his girlfriend brought the victim to him for consultation and in the process, concluded to marry her.

He said:

“ I told her ( victim) that during divination, I saw that she had a spiritual husband. She confirmed it and said that had been the cause of her problem. I told her she would need to undergo spiritual cleansing in my house at Ikorodu.

“I instructed her to bathe and pray three times. After the first bath, I secretly put a live frog in her water. When she saw it, she ran out to inform me. I told her it was a bad omen and that the only solution was for her to sleep with a man.

“I told her to call her boyfriend but she said I should sleep with her since he was far away.

“I did it because I love her and intend to marry her. But because she is my girlfriend’s friend, I couldn’t express my love for her. I did not clean the blood with a cloth”.

The suspect, according to the police boss, would be charged to court.

