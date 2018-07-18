Femi Adesina: I felt tremendously proud to be Nigerian as Buhari addressed ICC

Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity has said Nigeria has a leader that the world respects. According to Adesina in an article tittled PMB AT ICC: PROUD TO BE NIGERIAN, Buhari , whom some people have tried (and still keep trying) to demonize, demean, and de-market, addressed the world and they were all ears.

Adesina said these of president Buhari’s speech and poise at the anniversary of the Rome Statute at the International Criminal Court (ICC), The Hague, Netherlands.

Proud to be Nigerian

I’ve seen him address the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Seen him speak at AU (African Union) summits. Seen him address the European Parliament at Salzburg, France. Watched him speak to the world a number of times at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). And on Tuesday, January 17, 2018, he stood ramrod straight to address the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands. It was a time one felt tremendously proud to be Nigerian.

The world adulate Buhari

I have been on the entourage of President Muhammadu Buhari to scores of countries round the world, I have seen how he is well respected by global leaders, and how that reverence rubs off on Nigeria. I tell you, despite all the challenges our country currently faces, we have a leader the world adulates. His honesty, integrity, transparency, love for his country, personal discipline, and many others, are stuff that fairy tales are made of.

President Buhari was invited to the podium. Another bow, and those brisk strides again! A man they said, had died, and had been secretly buried this time last year! God is awesome.