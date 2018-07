Femi Fani-Kayode and wife

Former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode has taken to his social media page to share new photos of his adorable triplets.

The triplets named: Ragnar, Aiden and Liam were born to the former Aviation Minister and his wife Precious Chikwendu on the 25th of May 2018. They are now two months old.

The sweet-looking babies posed for the camera.

See more photos below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria