Femi Fani Kayode shares photos of his triplets at two months old

Femi Fani Kayode has shared new photos of his adorable triplets.

Ragnar, Aiden and Liam were born to the former Aviation Minister and his wife Precious Chikwendu on the 25th of May 2018. They are now two months old.

The mother-in-law of former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode who died in April has now been buried.

Femi Fani Kayode announced her death then saying:

”It is with a heavy heart but in total submission to the will of God that my wife Precious, my son Aragorn and I wish to announce the passing of my mother-in-law, Mrs. Leticia Chikwendu, after a brief illness.

Mama was simply wonderful. She has fought a good fight and stood firm in the faith.

“She has now taken her rightful place in the throneroom of heaven with our Lord Jesus Christ.

“May God be with her and may her soul rest in perfect peace.

“Sleep on daughter of Zion, until we meet again”.