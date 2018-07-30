Femi Kuti Raises Alarm After A Member Of His Band Disappeared In The US

Nigerian Afrobeat legend Femi Kuti has raised alarm over the disappearance of a member of his band who was supposed to play with him at a just concluded concert in the United States.

According to the legendary artiste who made the development know via a post on his social media, his bassist, one Aghedo Andrew was suddenly nowhere to be found just 20 minutes before he got on stage at the XPN Music Festival in New York.

Lamenting that the incident could have ruined his performance, the Afrobeat maestro also used the opportunity to thank the other members of The Positive Force band for bringing their A-Game and “standing strong and giving one of the best shows of the tour.”

It is unclear why Aghedo who the singer disclosed was over 40 years of age would allegedly disappear from the touring band but Femi while answering questions from concerned fans also revealed that to give the Edo State born bassist a chance in his band, he (Femi) had to drop his own son.

See his post below: