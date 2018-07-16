Metro News, Trending

FG calls Fayose a “street-type thug”, Nigerians react

In a statement yesterday, the Presidency described Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose as a “street-type thug” being mistaken for a “gadfly” by the media. The statement was signed by President Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

Some Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the statement and 90% of the commenters did not agree with the presidency –  Some even accusing the presidency of lacking class.

See reactions below


