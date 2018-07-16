FG calls Fayose a “street-type thug”, Nigerians react

In a statement yesterday, the Presidency described Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose as a “street-type thug” being mistaken for a “gadfly” by the media. The statement was signed by President Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

Some Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the statement and 90% of the commenters did not agree with the presidency – Some even accusing the presidency of lacking class.

Federal goverment should focus on their national failure and leave this man alone, even a blind person knew how you rigged election. — Henry Deary (@henrydeary) July 16, 2018

The presidency under Buhari lacks class and respect for opposition. They should not be petty when it comes to issues like this — Godwin Benjamin (@morka_blog) July 16, 2018

Fayose an outstanding leader, he will never tell you to go where he can’t, he leads by action he doesn’t do with mouth. Fayose will not leave you to stand alone if he is leading you. Fayose a great leader. He came, he saw & conquered. He fought many battle he won many & lost some — TEMIDAYO EDU (@EduTemmy) July 16, 2018

The presidency should stop with the rubbish and take care of it’s business. He lost the election. What again. Childish behavior coming from great grandfather’s.. — DonutmanJeddie (@Mhortara) July 16, 2018

He is a sitting governor, and that statement is insult and disrespect. @FGtyrani. — Ikye samuel (@Ikyesamuel) July 16, 2018