FG postpones closure of third mainland bridge till August 24th

The Federal government has postponed the closure of the third mainland bridge for maintenance test from July 27th to August 24th.

MInister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this in a statement issued today Tuesday, July 24th.

The bridge, earlier scheduled to be closed from July 27th to July 30th, will now be shut to vehicular movement from August 24th to August 26th.



Part of the statement reads

“The three day closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for Investigative Maintenance Test earlier slated to begin on July 27, 2018, has been shifted to August 24 the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola SAN, has announced. The Shutdown, earlier scheduled to last from July 27 to July 30 will now last from August 24 to August 26, 2018,” read the statement signed by Hakeem Bello, his spokesman.

“Fashola said the shift in the date was arrived at after due consultations with the Lagos State Government and wide deliberations with other relevant stakeholders adding that the date shift was done “in order to give succour and relief to the people of Lagos State and other inter-state road users and support the efforts of the state government.”

