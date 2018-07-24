Metro News, Trending, Uncategorized

FG postpones date for maintenance of 3rd mainland bridge

The planned three day closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for the purpose of Investigative Maintenance Test earlier has been postponed.

The maintenance was earlier slated to begin on 27th and end on 30th, July has now been moved to 24th to end on 26th August.

This announcement was made by the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

In a press statement, Mr Fashola said the shift in the date was arrived at after due consultations with the Lagos State Government and wide deliberations with other relevant stakeholders adding that the date shift was done.

“in order to give succour and relief to the people of Lagos State and other inter-state road users and support the efforts of the state government.”


You may also like

This little girl came home from school crying and the reason is hilarious!

Reno Omokri weighs in on 4 things that happened in Nigeria Today

Man with huge boobs finally finds a way to hide it from showing through his clothes (video)

19-year-old girl and friend planned her kidnap to scam her father of N600k in Lagos

37 House of Reps members also dump APC

Man shares how he almost got hypnotized and duped in Computer Village

Twins rape teenager for 9 months; said they were teaching her what to do when she gets a boyfriend

“I can’t relate with a broke guy” – 200 level female FUTA student (Video)

37 house of representatives members dump APC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *