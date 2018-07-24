FG postpones date for maintenance of 3rd mainland bridge

The planned three day closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for the purpose of Investigative Maintenance Test earlier has been postponed.

The maintenance was earlier slated to begin on 27th and end on 30th, July has now been moved to 24th to end on 26th August.

This announcement was made by the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

In a press statement, Mr Fashola said the shift in the date was arrived at after due consultations with the Lagos State Government and wide deliberations with other relevant stakeholders adding that the date shift was done.

“in order to give succour and relief to the people of Lagos State and other inter-state road users and support the efforts of the state government.”