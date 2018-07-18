FG Unveils New National Carrier ‘Nigerian Air’

The Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has unveiled the name and logo of the new national carrier, Nigeria Air.

Sirika made this known during the ongoing Farnborough International Airshow in London where he stated that the Federal Government will not own more than five per cent of the airline.

“This is an important day for Nigeria. The largest economy in Africa, largest population, GDP of around half a billion dollars, and the only true aviation player in West and Central Africa,” he said.

“Nigeria has unfortunately not been a serious player in Aviation for a long time. We used to be a dominant player, through Nigeria Airways, but sadly not anymore.

“This will be a national carrier that is private sector led and driven. It is a business, not a social service. The government will not be involved in running it or deciding who runs it. The investors will have full responsibility for this.

“The Nigerian government will not own more than 5% (maximum) of the new national carrier. The government will not be involved in running it or deciding who runs it.

“New terminals in Lagos and Abuja Airports will add 11 million passenger capacity in each of the two airports.

The minister added that the airline, whose operations are scheduled to begin in December 2018, will have flights on 81 domestic, regional and international routes.

