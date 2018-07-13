Sports

FIFA Confirms World Cup Dates For Qatar 2022

FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirmed on Friday that The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be played between Nov. 21 through December 18, he, however, failed to confirm the number of participating teams

The next edition of the tournament will switch to the winter months because of the summer climate in Qatar, and Infantino announced the exact dates.

“The dates for the World Cup are set. It will played in Qatar from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18, 2022,” he said. “The leagues are all aware and they will have to adapt their calendars as a consequence.

“In the end it is the right decision. It cannot be played in June and July and in November and December the players are very well prepared because it is almost the beginning of the season.”

Gianni Infantino went on that reveal that Host nation Qatar can insist on keeping a 32-team format, though he is “pretty sure that all options will be on the table.”

“In the coming months, we will meet with them and adopt a decision. For the moment, it will be played with 32 teams and the distribution of spots will remain as they are,” he said.

“First we will discuss with the Qataris and then with the FIFA Council and stakeholders and decide calmly what the decision is. For the moment, we have a World Cup with 32 teams.”


