FIFA Fines Four Countries Over Displays At The 2018 World Cup In Russia

The disciplinary committee of FIFA has warned and imposed fines of different sums on the football associations of four countries at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

In a circular it put out on Sunday in Moscow, FIFA imposed a fine of 10,000 Swiss Francs on the Football Union of Russia.

The disciplinary measures were for the display of a discriminatory banner during the match between Uruguay and Russia.

FIFA also warned and imposed a fine of 20,000 Swiss Francs on the Football Association of Serbia for the display of a political and offensive banner.

The offence was committed during the match between Serbia and Brazil.

The Mexican Football Federation was also fined 15,000 Swiss Francs and warned for crowd disturbance by its team’s supporters.

The supporters had thrown objects during the match between Mexico and Sweden.

A hefty fine of 65,000 Swiss Francs, as well as a warning, was handed to the Moroccan Football Association for some incidents recorded during the match between Spain and Morocco.

“Six members of the Morocco technical staff forced their way into the pitch after the final whistle; 13 officials were present in the technical area, even when the maximum allowed is 11.

“There was also crowd disturbance by Moroccan fans who threw objects during the match,’’ the committee said.

The FIFA disciplinary committee additionally warned the Egyptian Football Association for the breach of the media and marketing regulations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

It said this was because it failed to ensure the presence of Mohammed Salah in the press conference following the match between Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

“This occurred in spite of Salah being elected as the game’s `Man of the Match’,” the committee said.

It also warned Moroccan player Noureddine Amrabat for displaying an offensive behaviour following the match between Spain and Morocco.

“In addition, President of the Moroccan Football Association, Fouzi Lekjaa, is hereby warned for staying in the technical area before the final whistle of the match between Spain and Morocco,” the FIFA disciplinary body said.

“Also, the assistant coach of the Moroccan national team, Patrice Beaumelle, is equally hereby warned for improper behaviour following the match between Spain and Morocco.”