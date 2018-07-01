FIFA World Cup 2018 : Spain 1-1 Russia (RUSSIA WIN 4-3 ON PENALTIES)

It’s a historic night for Russia to claim one of the biggest upsets in the knockout stages of the World Cup.

2010 Champions, Spain are out of the World Cup, allowing Russia to advance to the quarter-finals. La Roja paid for their lack of clinical edge in the final third as the host nation’s resilience at the back saw them through to the lottery of penalties.



There all the players in white shirts held their nerve, while Koke and Iago Aspas missed from 12 yards.

It was a nervy 120 Minutes of football, with Russia proving Possession tactics is never enough to win games.

