“Fight” Broke Out During Davido’s Wireless Festival Performance (Watch)

The audience at the recently held Wireless Festival in the UK loved Davido so much that they were ready to fight to keep him on the stage.

The singer treated the audience, of about 40,000 people, at the event to beautiful musical performances and the fans seemed to love every moment of it. Several pictures and videos from the event have been spreading on social media, suggesting that the show was another successful one for the DMW boss. Some of the videos showed the large audience singing along, word for word, as Davido performed his hit singles like Dami Duro and IF.

In a new report, it was said that the organizers tired to cut the performance time allotted to Davido but the fans loved his presence on stage so much that they called for him to continue with his energy-filled performance.

