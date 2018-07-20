Trending

Filmmaker Lucas Oluwole remembers his parents, 2 siblings, 2 years after losing them in an accident

A Nigerian filmmaker, Lucas Oluwole who lost his parents and 2 siblings in an accident 2 years ago, has taken to his social media page to penned down a tribute to them 2 years after.

Lucas Oluwole who appealed to his fans and followers to join in lighting a candle for his late family members, recounted the accident which occurred at Lagos-Ibadan expressway in 2016, in which no passenger made it out alive.

See his tribute below;

RIP to my family. Lost 4 to this accident 2016. (Mother,FATHER,junior bro and sis). Today Makes it 2 year’s without them. Join me light a candle for them.

The accident which killed the family of the Nigerian filmmaker occurred, after a commercial bus travelling to Lagos from Ibadan collided with a tanker laden with petroleum product on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.


