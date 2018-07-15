Uncategorized

Final Results: Fayemi wins Ekiti Governorship election

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has won the governorship election held in Ekiti State on Saturday.

According to the results of the poll announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Fayemi won in 12 of the 16 local governments, leaving only four LGs for Prof. Kolapo Olusola of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Below are the results from each LG as announced by INEC:

1. Ilejemeje LGA
APC – 4,153
PDP – 3,937

2. Irepodun/Ifelodun LGA
APC – 13,869
PDP – 11,456

3. Ido-Osi LGA
APC – 12,342
PDP – 11,145

4. Oye LGA
APC – 14,995
PDP – 11,271

5. Efon LGA
APC – 5,082
PDP – 5,192

6. Moba LGA
APC – 11,837
PDP – 8,520

7. Ijero LGA
APC – 14,192
PDP – 11,077

8. Gboyin LGA
APC – 11,489
PDP – 8,027

9. Emure LGA
APC – 7,084
PDP – 7,121

10. Ikere LGA
APC – 11,515
PDP – 17,183

11. Ekiti West LGA
APC – 12,648
PDP – 10,137

12. Ikole LGA
APC – 14,522
PDP – 13,961

13. Ise Orun LGA
APC – 11,908
PDP – 6,297

14. Ekiti East LGA
APC – 12,778
PDP – 11,564

15. Ekiti South West LGA
APC – 11,015
PDP – 8,432

16. Ado-Ekiti LGA
APC – 28,111
PDP – 32,810


