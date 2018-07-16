Final year student falls inside well and dies while being chased by SARS Operatives

A final year Student of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, has been found dead inside an abandoned well, four days after going missing while being chased by SARS operatives.

According to reports, the hostel of Saliu Alli Haruna was invaded by the officers on Friday night. Scared by the sudden invasion, all the occupants fled, in different directions, into the surrounding bushes.

Unfortunately for Haruna, he fell inside an abandoned well. He was subsequently declared missing, since no one knew what became of him after the raid. However, after almost 4 days of intense search, his body was, today, discovered in the well.

