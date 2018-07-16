Entertainment, Gossip, News

Final year student reportedly falls inside well, dies while being chased by SARS

A final year Business Administration student of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, has been found dead inside an abandoned well, four days after going missing while being chased by SARS operatives.

According to reports, the hostel of Saliu Alli Haruna was invaded by the officers on Friday night. Scared by the sudden invasion, all the occupants fled, in different directions, into the surrounding bushes.

Unfortunately for Haruna, he fell inside an abandoned well. He was subsequently declared missing, since no one knew what became of him after the raid. However, after almost 4 days of intense search, his body was, today, discovered in the well.

