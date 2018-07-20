Entertainment

First Photos From Sarkodie & Tracy’s Traditional Wedding

Ghanaian award-winning rapper Sarkodie and his longtime girlfriend have finally tied the knot in a traditional custom.

Sarkodie, whose legal name is Michael Owusu Addo, and Tracy Ama Addo tied the knot at 7 Guava Link(Gowa Street) Community 18, Adjacent Community 18 Police Station on July 17.

Wearing a Kente Cloth, both Sarkodie and Tracy looked gorgeous. And hey! Titi (their daughter) was present with all her glory.

See photos below;

Reports say they will have their white wedding this weekend where some notable public figures and celebrities are expected to grace the occasion.

The BET Award-winning rapper has been dating Tracy since the beginning of his career.


